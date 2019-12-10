Venezuelan man shot on Ariapita Avenue

File photo.

A Venezuelan man has had emergency surgery after being shot and wounded on Ariapita Avenue on Tuesday morning.

Police said Jesus Antonio was liming with a friend at the Tzar nightclub, on the corner of Carlos Street and Ariapita Avenue, at around 6.20am when they got into an altercation with a man at the bar.

Both Antonio and his friend went outside. The man approached and shot Antonio four times, hittng him in both legs, and grabbed his cellphone and $2,000 in cash, then ran away.

Passersby took Antonio to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he underwent surgery and remains warded in stable condition.

Woodbrook police are continuing enquiries.