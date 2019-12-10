Two cops charged with misbehaviour

Two police constables are expected to face a Siparia magistrate on Tuesday charged with misbehaviour in public office.

Police from the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) arrested one on Thursday night and the other on Friday morning at GN Supermarket at SS Erin Road in Penal.

The allegations arose from a bribery incident.

Investigators received instructions early Tuesday from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to charge the two. Both are from the South Western Division.

On Saturday PSB police arrested a third officer over the same allegations. Investigators have already sent a file to the office of the DPP for instructions.

Cpl Mitchell laid the charge.