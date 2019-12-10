Traffic nightmare at Mosquito Creek

Heavy traffic along Mosquito creek, La Romaine . File photo.

A truck stalled along South trunk Road on Mosquito Creek Tuesday morning, leaving hundreds of motorists and commuters in a traffic gridlock.

Motorists could not escape the traffic as the section of highway where the incident happened had no shoulder.

Traffic heading north from Fyzabad, Oropouche and Siparia and south from San Fernando, Gulf View, La Romaine backed up for miles.

The truck shut down on the narrow stretch which was opened in October as part the Solomon Hochoy Highway Extension to Point Fortin.

Since the opening of the elevated roadway, road users have complained about the narrowness of the two lanes, the closeness of the crash rails and the absence of emergency shoulders.

Because of these factors, traffic is limited to the speed of 30 km an hour along that stretch and no overtaking is allowed.

One commuter told the Newsday she was on her way to Port of Spain for a particular time but failed to meet her deadline. She was caught in traffic from South Oropouche around 9am, and around 10.10 am she was yet to reach the creek.