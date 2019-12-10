Titans continue march towards Courts T20 title

Titans' Deandra Dottin swings away after slapping the ball for six during match day five, of the Courts Grand Slam T20 match againstTrident Sports Phoenix, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. - Daniel Prentice/CA-images

NOVEL Sports Southern Titans continued their march towards the 2019 Courts Women’s T20 Grand Slam with another win over East Tridents Sports Phoenix, on Monday night, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. With all action shifting down to South, Titans eked out a close five-run victory following a Super Over win, in their first clash with Phoenix in the competition last week. They've been neck and neck with Phoenix to see who can win the group but with LCB Sharks gaining back-to-back wins, the race for the top spot has heated up.

Titans collapsed from 114 for three after electing to bat and were eventually bowled out for 136 in 19.5 overs. Deandra Dottin once more showed her worth with 57 off 48 (five fours, four sixes) with Britney Cooper cracking 35 off 26 (four fours, two sixes). Only two other batters got into double figures, though, with Shenelle Lord and Qiana Joseph both making 10. Steffie Soogrim dominated the bowling attack to continue her rampaging form with figures of five for 29.

Phoenix, however, could only get to 131 for six in their 20. They looked on course with openers Hayley Matthews and Kycia Knight getting to 68 in the 10th. However, when Renelle Dookie removed Knight for 39 off 35 (four fours, one six) and Matthews was bowled by Amy Ramoutar for 34 off 34 (three fours, one six), the innings drastically slowed. Disciplined bowling from Ramoutar ensured Phoenix never recovered from 81 for two. She grabbed three for 19 from her four to stymie Phoenix, despite a captain's knock of 24 from Stacy-Ann King. Aaliyah Alleyne's 13 also couldn't help Phoenix over the finish line.

On Saturday night, Titans did suffer a hiccup against Central LCB Sharks as they lost by six wickets to register their first defeat in a match that would have helped wrap the group up. They were sent in and made 114 for six in 20 thanks to Cooper's 65 not out. Saman­tha Bis­soon nabbed three for 25 to set the tempo as Sharks then eased to 115 for four in 18.5 overs. They were pegged to 56 for four but Chinelle Henry slammed 58 off 38 (four fours, two sixes) and shared in an unbroken 59-run partnership with captain Anisa Mohammed (16) to see their way home.

Sharks followed this up with an impressive win as well Monday night at the National Cricket Centre, Couva. They defeated North Udecott Starblazers comfortably by six wickets after sending the latter in to bat. Starblazers were in dire straits at 11 for six but eventually recovered to 85 all out in 19.2. One batsman got into double figures and that was captain Lee-Ann Kirby who made 51 off 43 (two fours, four sixes). Shineta Grimmond scalped four for five while Henry took two for ten. Sharks took their time and got 86 for four in 16.4 with Henry making 31 and Shemaine Campbell 24 not out.

The loss effectively threw Starblazers out the tournament after another crushing loss on Saturday night at the hands of Phoenix. Starblazers were sent in to bat and were dispatched for just 44 in 15.3 overs with spinners Kamara Ragoobar notching four for eight and Matthews taking three for nine. Natasha McLean alone got into double figures with 24. Phoenix coasted to 45 for one in 10.1 thanks to Matthews' 24 from 21, compounding a miserable competition for Starblazers. The final round of group stage matches took place last night with Phoenix tackling Sharks at NCC and Titans facing Starblazers at BLCA. The semi-final takes place Thursday night at BLCA with second and third-place duking it out, aiming to meet the group stage winner in Friday's grand final at the same venue.