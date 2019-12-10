The world needs love Mourners sing at funeral for murdered hairdresser

SAYING GOODBYE: Natoya Christian's children bless her casket with holy water at her funeral held at the St Charles RC Church in Tunapuna on Monday. PHOTO BY ANGELO M MARCELLE - ANGELO MARCELLE

An impromptu rendition of Hal David’s and Burt Bacharach's hit What the world needs now is Love was done on Monday at the St Charles RC Church – the venue for the funeral of Natoya Christian, the 33-year-old hairdresser who was shot dead at Charlotte Street, Port of Spain on November 30.

The song seemed to be fitting, as relatives and loved ones lauded her as a loving person who shared that love with and had a positive influence on everyone around her.

The officiator, in her sermon, called for the choir to sing the song while relating that the world needs more love, like the love which Christian gave to her friends and family. Although the choir and accompanying pianist had not practised the song, as it was not on the programme, they managed to sing a few bars then ended with light laughter.

The officiator said Natoya and the love she gave was a gift from God, and how she shared that gift had a significant impact on all around her.

"Think of the way Natoya affected your lives – the blessings she gave you, directly or indirectly – what gift can we give to Natoya except to work and enrich lives?" she said.

Natoya's son, Wayne, called her an exceptional role model, and the first love of his life.

"She inspired many people through her life. Even now I am approached by complete strangers telling me how much she changed their lives. One person said she helped a lot of people in different ways. My mother helped this person with a job, another person said she also helped her get a job and gave her advice in a time of need."

At about 7 pm on November 30, a gunman opened fire on a group of people at D’Style Mall. The intended target was a man from Beetham Gardens. The man was shot but survived the attack. Christian, who was celebrating her birthday that day, and Sgt Roger Williams who worked at the Court and Process Branch, died.