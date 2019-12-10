South Oropouche man gunned down near home

A 35-year-old man has been shot and killed while walking with a female relative in a track near his home at Harris Village in South Oropouche early Tuesday.

Caliste Edwards died at the scene at Turpin Trace. The relative ran off and escaped without injury.

Police said at around 12.30 am, Edwards and the woman returned home after a lime. He parked his car at the side of the road and they were walking to the house when five gunshots were fired.

Th woman ran into a neighbour’s home and assumed Edwards had run to safety in another direction.

The noise awakened residents and they contacted South Western Division police, who later found the body.

Edwards was a self-employed contractor, police said.

ASP Ramdeeen, Insp Seecharan and other police searched for the killer/s. Police from the Homicide Bureau Region III also visited and searched for evidence.

No one has been arrested.