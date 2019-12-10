Soldier charged in San Juan shooting

JAMAL BLAKE: charged in a shooting incident in San Juan - Ryan Hamilton-Davis

A soldier who was allegedly among a group of men involved in a shooting incident in a San Juan club is expected to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate on Tuesday.

Jamal Blake, a 24-year-old soldier, was charged with shooting with intent to do bodily harm, possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession of a firearm and ammunition to endanger life.

It is alleged on December 4 Blake was part of a group of men who got into an altercation at a club in San Juan. During the fracas the accused and others allegedly shot at a group of people before leaving the bar.

Police got a report of the incident, which led to Blake’s arrest.

The investigation was supervised by Sgt Arneaud, Cpl Franktom, with assistance from PCs George and Boodhai, all of the San Juan Criminal Investigations Department (CID). Blake was charged by PC Barath, also of San Juan CID, on Monday.