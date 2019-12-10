Late night delivery of new $100 bills at First Citizens’ stalls traffic in Sando

Photo by Yvonne Webb -

LATE on Tuesday night of the first day the new polymer $100 notes were issued, an armoured truck was seen delivering the legal tender to a commercial bank on High Street, San Fernando.

Just a few minutes before 9 pm, more than six heavily armed police officers blocked the entrance with an official vehicle across Penitence and High Streets as the armoured truck backed into the entrance of the First Citizens branch to off load the cash.

The transaction caused a back up of vehicles along Harris Promenade and Penitence Street as impatient drivers popped their horns for others to move on unaware of what was happening ahead.

One driver decided to break the line of traffic to take the left lane but was stopped by police until the money was off loaded and the bank tightly shut with their own security standing guard inside.

On Saturday, traffic crawled in Port of Spain as trailers delivered the polymer bills to the Central Bank which transferred the money to banks on Monday for release on Tuesday.

There was chaos and long lines at many of the banks, as people rushed to exchange their paper $100 bills, which will become void at the end of December, for the new polymer bills.

Some of longest lines were visible at the branches of state-owned First Citizens.

At Couva, a woman fainted during Tuesday’s rush as she waited in the long line to exchange her blue bills for the new issue.

Although the deadline date for all exchanges is December 30, many businesses have given earlier cut off dates for accepting the old notes.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert told the Senate on Tuesday he was seeking the advice of two senior counsels on the subject, but attorneys have said those who are refusing to accept the old notes are doing nothing illegal.