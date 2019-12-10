Former UTT staff demand outstanding severance payments

SOME 200 former employees of the University of TT (UTT) who were retrenched in August are preparing to go to court for their severance payments.

The group sent a legal letter to the university on Monday, demanding payment, saying they will go to court this week if they do not get what is owed to them.

They are represented by attorney Gerald Ramdeen.

In their letter, which was copied to the Ministers of Finance and Education, the group said their jobs were terminated by reason of redundancy, and they were told, based on continuous service, their total severance amounts will be paid subject to the determination of the Board of Inland Revenue on any tax deductions.

They said in November, they received a payment of 75 per cent of severance benefits, leaving 25 per cent owing, which they are yet to receive.

The letter said the university had no lawful authority to retain sums and the 25 per cent remainder should have been paid together with the greater amount.

“Neither the Retrenchment and Severance Benefits Act Chapter 88:13 nor the Income Tax Act Chapter 75:01 provides any justification for the withholding of the sums of the severance,” the letter said. The letter added that the failure to pay the remaining severance was unlawful and illegal as the UTT was not an agent of the BIR nor was it under obligation to assist the board in revenue collection.

“The law provides that 100 per cent of the severance benefits must be paid upon the expiration of the statutory period of notice,” the letter added.

“The proposed claimants have suffered tremendous hardship and continue to suffer tremendous hardship as a result of the failure on the part of the proposed defendant to honour its statutory obligations which constitutes not only a breach of contract but also breaches of the provisions of the Retrenchment and Severance Benefits Act Chapter 88:13 as well as a breach of the express provisions of the Income Tax Act,” the letter warned.

The UTT was given until Wednesday at 4 pm to respond.