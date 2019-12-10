Former FBI cop joins TT police service

Newly appointed Snr Supt, Robert Clarke (left) is congratulated by Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith and Ag Deputy Commissioner Harrikrishen Baldeo after he was sworn in on Monday. PHOTO COURTESY THE POLICE SERVICE -

A former Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) officer, said to be the man responsible for dealing with gangs and violence in Los Angeles, has joined this country’s police service as a Special Reserve Police officer.

Robert Clarke was sworn in on Monday by Ag DCP Harrikrishen Baldeo in the presence of Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain.

The police service, in a statement to the media on Monday, said Clarke, who has assumed the rank of Snr Supt, is here to assist the police with best practices in dealing with homicides and gang-related activities.