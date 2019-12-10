Cops foil robbery, bandit held

ONE man is in police custody after he attempted to rob a shop owner at his Diego Martin businessplace on Monday afternoon.

Police said two bandits entered the man's shop along St Lucien Road, at around 1.15 pm and announced a robbery.

The businessman raised an alarm and the bandits ran away.

Officers of the Western Division Emergency Response Patrol were in the area and heard the man's cries. They went to the scene and arrested a 32-year-old man of Mausica.