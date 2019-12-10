Cepep spreads Christmas joy to seniors

Assemblyman Shomari Hector, centre, leads the festivities as Cepep spreads Christmas joy to Luciana John, seated left, at her Doctor Road, Pembroke home on Thursday. - THA

Tobago Cepep shared Christmas joy to eight seniors during its Belle Garden/ Goodwood Christmas Caravan on Thursday. This was a part of Cepep’s 12 joys of Christmas initiative under the Division of Community Development, Enterprise Development and Labour. Shomari Hector, assistant secretary in the division told Newsday Cepep gangs from each electoral district were asked to come up with one activity to bring joy to villagers or an institution in its area for this Christmas season.

On Thursday eight pensioners received food hampers. The gang along with members of the division also sang Christmas carols, prayed with the families and supplied them with fresh produce grown from the Cepep team in the area. Over the last two weeks, Cepep established a plant clinic – a kitchen garden where they repotted plants and provided manure to villagers. Hector said they also distributed seedling and ornamental plants, hampers and rehabilitated a plant nursery at a primary school.

He said in Whim Anglican Primary School they established a butterfly garden and demonstrated recycling techniques in L’Anse Fourmi Methodist Primary School on Thursday. These were also part of the 12 joys of Christmas initiative. Cepep create a nativity scene on Monday in the Bacolet/Mt St George electoral district.