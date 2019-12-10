Carapo religious leader still in custody

A well-known Carapo religious leader spent Monday night in custody as investigators from various police units continued their enquiries into allegations that he was involvedin gang activities.

Senior police confirmed that up to Tuesday morning the man was being questioned on his activities in the area.

The leader, who was allowed to pray at sunset on Monday, was interviewed by Special Branch and the Organised Crime and Investigations Unit.

He is being held at the La Horquetta Police Station. He was detained on Sunday night as part of an exercise by the Northern Division Crime Suppression Unit.