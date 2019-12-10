Banks extend hours for $100 exchanges

Customers in line outside Scotia Bank Ltd, Park Street, waiting to exchange their old $100 notes. - JEFF K MAYERS

To facilitate increased numbers of customers seeking to exchange $100 bills for the new polymer notes, Scotiabank and Republic Bank Ltd (RBL) will change their opening hours to facilitate the public.

A release issued by Scotiabank on Tuesday said from Monday-Thursday the bank's branch will be open from 8am-3pm and its mall branches from 10am-5pm.

On Fridays normal banking hours will apply for regular branches(8am-5pm), with mall branches open from 10am-5pm.

On December 14 and 21, all branches including mall branches, will be open from 9am-12pm.

Sales centres will be closed and only the deposit and exchange of $100 notes will be facilitated on Saturdays.

On Christmas Eve, branch hours will be from 8am-1pm while mall branches will be open from 10am-3pm and on New Year’s Eve, branch hours will be 8am-3pm with mall branches open from 10am-3pm.

A release issued by RBL announceda change in banking hours, with non-mall branches open from 8am-4pm Monday-Thursday. Mall branches will maintain their normal hours of 10am-5pm.

Select RBL branches will be open on Saturdays from 9am-1pm for the remainder of December.

InTrinidad these branches are Ellerslie Plaza, West Mall, Long Circular, Glencoe, Diego Martin, South Park, Gulf City, Princes Town, Point Fortin, Cencre City, Couva, Arima, Valpark, Grand Bazaar and Trincity.

In Tobago the Auckenskeoch branch will be open for this period.

The release also said all RBL branches, both mall and non-mall, will be open on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.