Venezuelan shot at Freeport grocery

Stock photo

A Venezuelan man is being treated for a gunshot wound he received in Freeport on Sunday night.

Police said Nixon Reina went to the grocery at around 10.45 pm. He was approached by two men who fired several shots at him, hitting him once in his left leg.

Residents heard the gunshots and called the police, who took him to the Chaguanas Health Facility. He was treated and transferred to the Mt Hope Hospital, where he had surgery.

Chaguanas CID are continuing enquiries.