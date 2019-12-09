Two wounded in Arouca shooting

Stock photo

TWO men are being treated after being shot in Arouca on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the men, Randy Seeransingh, 43, and Jason Jagroo, 38, were outside a mini mart on the Arima Old Road, Arouca at around 5.30 pm when a silver Nissan B15 drove up.

Gunmen got out of the car and shot at them, hitting Seeransingh in the neck and wounding Jagroo in the left side of his chest.

The attackers got back into the car and drove off.

A prison service ambulance was in the area and took Seeransingh and Jagroo to the hospital, where they remain warded.