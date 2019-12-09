TT footballer Gomez returns to Sacramento Republic

Shannon Gomez (left) -

YANNICK QUINTAL

DEFENDER SHANNON Gomez will return to former United Soccer League team Sacramento Republic in 2020 as they become an MLS expansion franchise according to a press release made by the team on Wednesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Gomez retweeted this announcement on Twitter saying, "Excited to be back in this great city, team and organization #vamosrepublic."

The 23-year old fullback, born and raised in San Fernando, missed the last three months of the 2019 USL season when he went down with a torn meniscus and ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) in his right knee. Despite the injury, he finished sixth on the team in clearances with 37 and seventh in tackles won with 25.

He also led the entire team in minutes played with 1,495 minutes and made 18 appearances in league play this season, 21 in all competitions. Seventeen of those league games he started.

Republic FC General Manager Todd Dunivant was pleased that the fullback would be keeping his talents in Sacramento for the team's inaugural MLS season.

“Shannon has been excellent for us the past two seasons. He takes his defending personally, and we look forward to getting a healthy Shannon Gomez back on the field next season.”

Gomez joined Sacramento Republic in 2018 after stints with New York City FC, the Pittsburgh Riverhounds (while on loan with NYCFC) and W Connection. He was a regular starter with the team, making 34 appearances in the backline, with 33 as a starter, making contributing to the league's best defence in that season (32 goals allowed).

Gomez was a member of the national Under-20 team that won the 2014 Caribbean Cup. He has not been called up to the national men's team since 2015.