TT cop three titles at Caribbean Boxing Championships

NATIONAL BOXERS Tevoy Barrette (75 kilogrammes), Stephon Cox (69kg) and Stephanie Lazar (57kg) punched to gold on the third night of the 2019 Caribbean Boxing Championships at the National Cycling Centre, Couva, on Saturday night.

In their respective novice title bouts, Barrette defeated Jon Mikol Rankin (Cayman Islands), Cox trumped Yohann Martin (Guadeloupe) while Lazar was crowned regional 57kg Youth Novice Female champion after getting past Sherikee Moore (Jamaica) on points.

Meanwhile, eight other national pugilists stormed into the regional finals on Saturday night. Former Olympian, Nigel Paul (91+kg) stopped Kevin Hunte (Guyana) and was scheduled to meet Herich Ruiz (Cuba) in Sunday’s final. Pan American medallist, Michael Alexander (64kg) earned his title shot after defeating Eric Thompson (US Virgin Islands) on points to also reach Sunday’s final against Jorge Morain (Cuba).

Additionally, TT’s Aaron Prince (75kg) beat Triston Brooks (Grenada) to advance, Jewel Lambert (51kg) triumphed against Brandy Barnes (Cayman Islands), Nyrell Hosien (56kg) ousted Mark Oward (Guyana), Blessing Waldropt (60kg youth) claimed his spot after defeating Tyreec Taitt (Barbados), Donnel Phillip (60kg) got the better of Nelon Cyrus (Grenada) while defending 91kg champion Andrew Fermin, moved on to the finals with a walk over win against Clarence Joseph (USVI).

Matches continued up to press time last night with several nationals vying for regional glory.