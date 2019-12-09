Tobago Day climaxes with expo, sports and family day
Blazing sunshine provided the perfect setting on Friday for the Tobago Day expo and sports and family day hosted by the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) in commemoration of Tobago Day 2019.
The clear skies at the Buccoo Integrated Facility gave encouragement to the assembly’s staff to represent and display their particular division. The event began shortly after 2pm with a welcome from the emcees for the day, Marlon Callendar and Garrick Thomas.
The assembly’s staff participated in chariot races and other fun-filled events, which provided lots of entertainment for onlookers and team supporters. Activities included the dance pass, administrator’s walking race, musical chairs and tug-o-war, to name a few.
The event brought the curtain down on the week-long celebrations. Activities got under way on December 1 with the inaugural Tobago Restaurant Experience which ran until December 8. Other activities included a triathlon at the Buccoo beach, followed by a thanksgiving ceremony at the Scarborough Library Facility, the Tobago Day awards, as well as a Tobago Day Debate, as senior citizens and youths took on the difficult issues affecting Tobago in one mega debate at the Assembly Legislature.
