To­ba­go Day climaxes with ex­po, sports and fam­i­ly day

The Division of Tourism, Culture and Transportation put on a show and had lots of fun at Tobago Day sports and family day in Buccoo on Friday. - DAVID REID

Blazing sunshine provided the perfect setting on Friday for the To­ba­go Day ex­po and sports and fam­i­ly day host­ed by the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) in commemoration of Tobago Day 2019.

The clear skies at the Buc­coo In­te­grat­ed Fa­cil­i­ty gave en­cour­age­ment to the assembly’s staff to rep­re­sent and dis­play their par­tic­u­lar division. The event be­gan shortly after 2pm with a wel­come from the em­cees for the day, Marlon Callendar and Garrick Thomas.

The assembly’s staff par­tic­i­pat­ed in char­i­ot races and oth­er fun-filled events, which pro­vid­ed lots of en­ter­tain­ment for on­look­ers and team sup­port­ers. Ac­tiv­i­ties in­clud­ed the dance pass, administrator’s walking race, musical chairs and tug-o-war, to name a few.

The event brought the curtain down on the week-long celebrations. Activities got under way on De­cem­ber 1 with the inaugural Tobago Restau­rant Experience which ran until December 8. Other activities included a triathlon at the Buc­coo beach, fol­lowed by a thanks­giv­ing cer­e­mo­ny at the Scar­bor­ough Li­brary Fa­cil­i­ty, the To­ba­go Day awards, as well as a Tobago Day De­bate, as senior citizens and youths took on the difficult issues affecting Tobago in one mega debate at the Assembly Legislature.