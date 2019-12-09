Small entrepreneurs not bothered by $100 note change

TAXI drivers, hairdressers, nail technicians, vendors and small business owners, in general, are the least perturbed by the changeover to the new polymer $100 bill.

Michael Assee, a hairdresser told Newsday that she would not be affected by the change. "As a matter of fact, my business will get better because I used to get counterfeit bills in the past. But we little business people don’t have that kind of money, so I don’t think it will affect us.”

At the St. James taxi stand, one driver said, “No. That is just for them big fish and money launderers. We don’t have that kind of money.”

Passengers, he added, are always reminded that there is no change for $100 bills so they would not get into a hired car with it, though there are the odd times when a passenger will ask the driver if he or she has change for $100 before getting in.

Pastelle, sorrel, ginger beer, ponche de creme and cake maker, Joanne Lewis said with a laugh: “I don’t have any money stored anywhere for it to affect me.”

For nail technician Valerie Green, it was the same story. She said it won’t affect her in the least.

The public has until December 30 to exchange their paper $100 notes for polymer. As of December 31, the old bills will cease to be legal tender.