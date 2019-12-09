Religious leader in custody over gang activities

POLICE held a well-known religious leader from Carapo on Sunday night.

Senior police sources confirmed that officers from the Northern Division Crime Suppression Unit went to his house in relation to suspected gang-related activities in the area.

They said the Special Branch was investigating the leader and passed on information to senior northern division police.

Police said the man was detained and is being held at the La Horquetta Police Station, but is not under arrest.

Sources said police held the man for offences under anti-gang legislation.

Newsday was told "multiple agencies" are interested in his detention in relation to incidents in the northern division.

More on this as it becomes available.