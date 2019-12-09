Rampersad, Fuentes top Chess tournament

KIRSTEN Rampersad, Bryan Fuentes and Amrita Harrilal were among the stand-out performers when the Lynette Rampersad Foundation School’s Chess-A-Ton, hosted by Little Masters Chess Club, continued on November 20, at St Stephen’s College.

This initiative to hold chess tournaments came about, on March 8, when former chess player Savon Sama saw the need to give back to communities.

Sama believes chess helps in many aspects of human development such as developing critical thinking skills and helping young people stay disciplined.

It also develops and improves concentration and Sama says a large number of top Secondary Entrance Assessment students play chess.

Kerry Rampersad, representing Lynette Rampersad foundation, is instrumental in organising the chess tournaments. The foundation was established to help families with medical expenses outside of TT, clothes, food and cancer care, but the foundation also sees the benefit of sport. Sama is thankful for the foundation’s support.

On November 20, St Stephen’s College welcomed ten schools – five Secondary and five Primary.

The top girls primary school player was Kirsten of UWI Primary, who has only been playing chess for the past eight weeks after being introduced to the game by her father.

Finishing in second place among primary school girls was Jovana Rahim, of Rock River Primary, Moruga. Kirsten was also awarded the top overall Primary school player.

Amiah Bunting, also new to the game, was the top Under-8 girls player. Avery McCarthy and Micaiah Mitchell were the top girls and boys Under-5 players respectively.

Secondary school students also showed their talent with Fuentes, of St Benedict’s College, winning all five of his games to finish as the top participant. The St Stephen’s College pair of Avinash Ramlochan and Michael Hosein were second and third respectively.

Harrilal, of Arete Institute of Science, was a class above the rest in the secondary schools girls category.

Fuentes, 18, battled Kirsten, nine, for the challenge trophy with the former coming out victorious.

A number of other tournaments are scheduled for early next year with Rio Claro West Seconday (January 23), St Benedict’s College (January 25) and Cowen Hamilton Secondary School (February 13) hosting events early in 2020.