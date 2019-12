New $100 notes arrive in Tobago

The new $100 bill at the Central Bank. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

TOBAGO received its batch of the new $100 notes on Monday. Distribution will begin on Tuesday.

The money is currently being transported to RBC, First Citizen,and Republic Bank branches under tight security. Police have also cordoned off Garden Side Street along the Claude Noel Highway to uptown Scarborough to facilitate transportation, causing traffic disruptions in the island's main town.