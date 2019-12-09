Mourners robbed at Couva wake

File photo.

Couva police are searching for ten men who stormed a wake on Sunday night and robbed mourners of cash and cellphones.

Police said the four victims were at the wake at a house on the Southern Main Road, McBean Village, Couva, at around 10.45 pm when gunmen came in dressed in overalls, with bandanas over their faces.

The bandits ran away and mourners called the police.

The Couva CID and the Central Division Task Force were called in and searched the area but did not find anyone.