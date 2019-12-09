Medical Associates to do 100 free operations

THIS week, doctors and medical personnel from Medical Associates (MA) in Chaguanas will do 100 operations free of charge.

Outgoing Chaguanas mayor Gopaul Boodhan said the management of MA approached him months ago asking him to oversee the exercise.

“As you are aware, there are lots of people on waiting lists at public hospital awaiting surgeries," he said, "and thus I am very glad that MA has chosen the central borough to do this act of kindness.”

Boodhan’s office will list the names of patients receiving surgery and he promised to personally monitor their progress after their operations.

Although Boodhan will give up his post on Wednesday, he will be at the MA headquarters, Southern Main Road, Montrose, Chaguanas, until Friday, when this programme is completed.

“Even though I will no longer be operating as the mayor of Chaguanas, there are several Christmas treats and other social programmes that I will be doing in the month of December,” he said.

So far 1,000 patients have benefited from the free-surgery project over the years. This will be the tenth time the doctors and nurses at MA have done it as a gift to the nation. Patients are randomly chosen from the waiting lists at the public hospitals and MA will donatie its facilities, equipment, drugs, supplies and staff.

It will also provide refreshments and meals for patients, their relatives and staff during the next five days. Boodhan explains that eliegible patients have been waiting for hernia, gall bladder, cataracts and other kinds of surgery.