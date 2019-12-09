Lifetime Achievement award for Balliram Maharaj

LIFETIME OF SERVICE: CEO of ADM Distributors Ltd, Balliram Maharaj, left, receives his Lifetime Achievement award during the Supermarkets Association’s annual awards ceremony on November 30 at the Centre of Excellence in Macoya. -

CEO of ADM Distributors, Balliram Maharaj, received a Lifetime Achievement Award on November 30 from the Supermarket Association (SATT) at its annual awards ceremony at the Centre of Excellence in Macoya.

In accepting the award, Maharaj recalled his 50 years of service in the supermarket industry and also took time to pay tribute to other stalwarts who played key roles in the formation and shaping of the SATT.

He spoke of being called to a meeting back in 1968 which ultimately led to the formation of the association. At this meeting, at a restaurant in Charlotte Street, Port of Spain, Maharaj said he spoke with people including George “Umbala” Joseph, Kelvin Lue Qui, Herman Rodriguez, Nelson Rodriguez, Sonny Achong, Barney Castello, Tony Sing-Chong, Carlton Mack and others. “I also became involved in shaping policy, which had lasting and profound effects on how business is conducted in Trinidad and Tobago,” Maharaj said. He spoke of establishing standard times for the opening and closing of all major supermarkets, shops and stores in the country.

“Some may know and some may not know, that shops had to close on Thursdays and Sundays, and stores had to close on Saturday evenings and Sundays. This issue was taken to the Prime Minister and he accepted that this was outdated and that something had to be done immediately.

“He spoke to the Attorney General and it was indicated to us that the regulation of hours fell under the Shop Ordinance Act of Trinidad and Tobago, which back then, governed not just opening hours, but also terms of employment including minimum wages.

“After much debate, we convinced the government of the day that any 40 hours worked in a seven-day period would comprise a weekly wage, and any extra hours would constitute overtime. This was taken to Parliament and approved, and as a result, supermarkets, stores and all other businesses today can now be opened for business on any day, at any time.”

Maharaj spoke of the Association’s efforts in getting government to sanction over-the-counter sale of drugs such as Vicks, Panadol, Cafenol and even cotton wool, which back then, was not allowed as they were classed as pharmaceutical items.

“Again we sought an audience with the Prime Minister and the Attorney General, who agreed to give us the support. The matter was taken to Parliament with much objection and controversy. Nevertheless, once again, the Supermarkets’ Association was successful and the matter was approved, with the condition that these items be displayed inside a glass case.”

He spoke with pride on being involved in key meetings with Customs officials and other team players in the implementation of the CES (container examination stations); of being part pf discussions which saw the implementation of the National Insurance contribution and discussions which centred around the implementation of VAT.

“I assisted in the discussion to set up VAT, and it was my idea to use the colour-coded red and green tags to differentiate between standard-rated and zero-rated items,” Maharaj said.