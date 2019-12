Homicide investigator’s house shot at

File photo

Police are investigating reports that the house of a member of the Homicide Bureau was shot at over the weekend.

Police said the officer, a sergeant, left his home at Oropune Gardens at around 6.30 pm on Saturday.

When he came back home on Sunday, he found bullet holes in the front wall, window and refrigerator.

He called the police, who came and investigated the incident.