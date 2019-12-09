Dec 30 cut-off date for old $100 notes

The new $100 bill at the Central Bank. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

As of December 31, old $100 bills will be demonetised and cease to be legal tender.

This means the public has 21 days to either spend or exchange their $100 paper notes.

At a press conference today at the Central Bank to sensitise the public on the introduction on the new polymer note, Governor Dr Alvin Hilaire said the cut-off date for use of the old notes would be December 30. "What we've noticed recently is there has actually been an uptick in forging our hundred dollar notes. And we've found this very disturbing. People are trying to bleach, they're trying to upscale it."

On Saturday the Senate passed new legislation changing the usual three-month time frame for demonetisation to a minimum of 14 days. The new bills were delivered under heavy security to the bank on Saturday, even as the Senate was debating the legislation.

Hilaire said the banks would receive the new polymer $100 notes today (Monday) and he asked citizens to give commercial banks some time to get organised.

"Don't rush them. It won't run out."

On having the change at Christmas, he said the Central Bank was ready and predicted minimal disruption. He said the country was moving towards a more cashless society.

He said the Central Bank was approached by the Ministry of National Security about introducing the new bill and "we are rising to the call." Asked whether the ministry's request caused the bank to speed up its process to introduce the notes into the money supply, Hilaire said there had been ongoing conversations and "the two streams just came together."

Hilaire also explained that polymer is much more durable than paper and while it costs a little more to produce, the life span is much longer. He said many countries are going this route, including the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, which has already produced a suite of polymer notes. Asked the cost of the change, he said it was not substantial and would cost less because of the shorter time frame.

He noted the one cent coin was phased out and the metallic composition of cents have since been changed because it costs much less and saves the country much more.

Safety is an important feature for people to have confidence in their currency, Hilaire said, and polymer can incorporate a whole new blend of features that makes it very difficult to mimic. These features will help to dissuade people from forgery and ensure counterfeit money will not get into the money supply.

From Wednesday to Friday there will be "Know Your Money" sessions for interested people and representatives from De La Rue, the entity that prints and presses TT's currency, will be in attendance.

Hilaire said the changes with the other denominations of banknotes will not be as rushed.

National Security Minister Stuart Young, at a post-Cabinet media conference on Thursday, said the change was to combat money laundering and counterfeiting.