Dead man found in Belmont backyard

A Belmont family awoke to the sight of a semi-naked unidentified man dead in their backyard on Monday morning.

According to residents the man, wearing only a blue vest, was found around 6 am at McKai Lands, Belmont, which is off the Lady Young Road near the lookout.

At 8 am they said police were not yet at the scene.

The man is believed to have been chased and bludgeoned, as a bloodied stone was found nearby, and a car was found idling on the Lady Young Road.