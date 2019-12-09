Couva man drowns in Aripo

A 39-year-old Couva man drowned while swimming in Aripo on Sunday afternoon.

Police said Okang Lewis, of Olivia Street, Lisas Gardens, Couva, went to swim in the Aripo River at around 3 pm. He got into difficulty and could not swim back to the riverbank.

Passersby heard his cries for help and tried to get to him, but when help arrived he was found floating in the water.

An ambulance was called and attempts were made to resusciate him. A district medical officer declared Lewis dead at the scene.