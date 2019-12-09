Couple to ‘explain their wealth’ under new law

A ST HELENA couple has 28 days to explain their wealth after a High Court judge granted the police an order under new legislation.

Justice Carla Brown-Antoine granted the order on Monday after finding the police had presented enough evidence to justify it.

The order was granted ex-parte.

Underthe judge’s orders, the two are each to file a declaration under sections 58(1) and 61(1)of the Civil Asset Recovery and Management and Unexplained Wealth Act within 28 days, and are to appear in court on January 7.

Newsday understands this is the first time such an order has been made.

The “explain your wealth” law was passed in April. It seeks to establish a civil assets agency for recovering criminal property through forfeiture and management of criminal property.

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said the legislation was specifically crafted to take the profits out of crime, which was the number one issue affecting TT.

The Opposition expressed concerns about the bill initially, but after it was amended, 34 MPs voted for it.

The law also provides for the Customs Division, police and the Board of Inland Revenue to investigate matters and take their cases to the Director of Public Prosecutions.