Cops foil Diego robbery, bandit held

A man is in custody after he tried to rob a shop owner at his Diego Martin business place on Monday afternoon.

Police said two bandits entered the shop on St Lucien Road at around 1.15 pm and announced a robbery.

The businessman raised an alarm and the bandits ran away.

Officers of the Western Division Emergency Response Patrol were in the area and heard the man's cries. They went to the scene and arrested a 32-year-old man from Mausica.