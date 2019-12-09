Angus challenges Charles for PNM Tobago leadership

Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus -

Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus will be challenging Kelvin Charles for the position of political leader in the PNM Tobago Council's internal elections on January 19.

She says it’s not only about leadership but more about performance, capacity, unity, and collaboration within the party.

She said, "Therefore you give the best person for the job and I am that person. Of course, people are saying it is indeed time for a woman and the right woman."

She told the media after filing her nomination papers at the party's headquarters in uptown Scarborough she is confident she will be successful in her second run for the position.

Asked what was missing from the leadership of the party, Angus said, "Party units feel a little disenchanted. They feel disconnected therefore what I would bring to the table is bridging that gap ensuring persons feel values."

Angus was the only candidate to file nomination paper for the position thus far. Newsday was told today was a "mock nomination" to ensure all candidates are ready for nomination on Monday