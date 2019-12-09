Alvin Jones signs for MLS club

TT's Alvin Jones, right, has signed for Real Salt Lake in the MLS. -

TT INTERNATIONAL right full-back Alvin Jones has signed for Utah-based Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise Real Salt Lake.

A source told mlssoccer.com Jones's transfer to Real Salt Lake from his former club, Oklahoma City Energy in the USL Championship, was sealed for a fee in the "low five figures."

The 25-year-old ex-W Connection player has one goal in 19 appearances for TT's senior men's team, but one that will last in his and US fans' memories.

Jones scored a scorching long distance drive in TT's 2-1 victory at home over the US in October, 2017, which booted the Americans out of qualification for last year's FIFA World Cup.

Real Salt Lake head coach Freddy Juarez said he was pleased to add Jones to his roster. "We're happy to add a player of Alvin's calibre to help make the team better," said Juarez. "He's good on the ball and has good attributes in the final third. He's athletic. He's strong."

Jones' move to Real Salt Lake sees his join his brother, Joevin, in the MLS. Joevin was part of the Seattle Sounders team that won the MLS 2019 title last month.