3 men in Siparia court for attempted robbery

Three of four men arrested on Wednesday face a Siparia magistrate on Monday jointly charged with attempted robbery. The fourth, a car-rental business owner, was released, as police did not find enough evidence to charge him.

WCpl Seales of the Siparia CID charged the trio, who live at Pleasantville, over the weekend.

The charge stemmed from an attempted robbery at Violet Supermarket and Variety Store in Siparia on Tuesday shortly after 7 pm.

The culprits, one with a gun, arrived in a white Nissan AD wagon which parked in front of the supermarket. The men walked in and made customers lie on the floor.

As they approached the cashier,a security guard started shooting. They ran away empty-handed and left in the wagon.

The robbery attempt was caught on CCTV cameras.

Hours later, Siparia CID and the South Western Robbery Squad arrested them.

Police found the getaway wagon parked outside the businessman's workplace. Someone had already cleaned the car.

ASP Ramdeen and Sgt Jaggernath led the investigation.