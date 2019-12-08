West Indies draw level in T20 series

Lendl Simmons

OPENER LENDL Simmons struck an unbeaten 67 as the West Indies drew level in their three-match T20 International series against India, courtesy of an eight-wicket victory in the second T20 on Sunday at Thiruvananthapuram.

Chasing a victory target of 171, the West Indies reached 173 runs for two wickets in 18.3 overs, with Simmons - who was named as the Man of the Match - hitting four fours and four sixes in his 45-ball knock.

Nicholas Pooran, who returned to the team (at the expense of fellow TT wicketkeeper/batsman Denesh Ramdin) after a four-match ban for ball-tampering, smashed an unbeaten 38 off 18 balls with four fours and two sixes.

Evin Lewis made 40 and Shimron Hetmyer 23 for the West Indies, who will be looking for an elusive T20 series win when the final match takes place on Wednesday.

India, who were asked to bat first by WI captain Kieron Pollard, made 170/7 with Shivam Dube hitting 54 and Rishabh Pant 33 not out. Leg-spinner Hayden Walsh took two wickets for 28 and pacer Kesrick Williams 2/30 for the West Indies.