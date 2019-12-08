Titans remain unbeaten Starblazers lose by nine runs at Court’s T20 Grand Slam as…

Phoenix Hayley Matthews sets up to spank the ball through the offside during the Courts Grand Slam T20 ,match between LCB Central Sharks and Trident Sport Phoenix, at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, on Friday night. Matthews made 46 runs of 48 balls to help Phoenix to six- wicket win. - Daniel Prentice/CA-images

NOVEL Sports Southern Titans continued their unbeaten run in the 2019 Courts Women’s T20 Grand Slam with a nervy nine-run win over North Udecott Starblazers, on Friday night, at the Sir Frank Worrell Ground, UWI, St Augustine. It was their second win on the trot after their first match was rained out, and once more West Indies star Deandra Dottin showed why she’s considered one of the world’s best.

Dottin hammered 48 as Titans, sent in to bat, made 127 for five in 20, before restricting Starblazers to 118 for six in their allotted overs.

Titans got off to another brisk start with Dottin and Shenelle Lord putting on 54 for the opening wicket in eight overs. Kaysia Schultz removed Lord (14) thanks to a catch by Alice Collins, allowing Britney Cooper to enter.

By that time, though, Dottin was off and running as her 48 took just 47 deliveries.

She cracked five fours and a six only for Amanda Samaroo to once more expose her weakness to spin, trapping the opener LBW with the score on 77.

Cooper made 32 off 33 with a four and two sixes, and along with Chedean Nation (16 off 12), the score proceeded to 113 before a slew of wickets derailed Titans’ finish.

Samaroo removed Nation, Shabika Gajnabi was run out by Erva Giddings from deep for a duck and Cooper was then run out by Schultz, all within the space of five runs.

Qiana Joseph, in to replace the injured Stafanie Taylor, made an unbeaten eight to get her team over the 125-mark.

Most of Starblazers’ chase was close as they kept it a run-a-ball early on. After Caneisha Isaac removed Rachel Vincent, caught behind by Lord for four, Reniece Boyce (55) and Natasha McLean (37 off 40) were left to repair the damage.

With 48 needed from the final five overs, it seemed things were swinging Starblazers’ way as Chedean Nation went for ten after a couple no-balls in her second attempted over and was taken out the attack.

April Ramoutar came in and her subsequent over went for 11 but amid the 21 runs, McLean (two fours, three sixes) fell stumped, shifting the pendulum back in Titans’ favour.

Boyce was bowled eight runs later by Renelle Dookie, signalling a collapse as no other batter got into double figures.

Joseph would remove Lee-Ann Kirby (two) and get Jodian Morgan (five) caught and bowled in quick succession.

With ten needed in the final two balls, Gajnabi bowled Samaroo for three in the penultimate delivery, leaving Mikaela Jodhan (two not out) and Selene O’Neil (duck not out) with no hope.

In the other match, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, East Trident Sports Phoenix also garnered their second win of the tournament with a seven-wicket victory over LCB Central Sharks.

Sent in to bat, Sharks made 100 for seven in 20 with Shemaine Campbell’s unbeaten 39 off 54 (five fours) and Chinelle Henry’s 22 off 17 (three fours, one six) leading the way.

Kamara Ragoobar impressed with two for seven, setting the tone for Phoenix to patiently make 104 for three with five balls to spare. Hayley Matthews made an unbeaten 46 in another brilliant performance, moving top of the batting charts with 135 runs (nine ahead of Dottin).

She had four fours and a six, with help coming from Aaliyah Alleyne (18 not out) and Rosalie Dolabaille with 17.

Action continues tomorrow night with Starblazers facing Sharks at the National Cricket Centre, Couva, and Titans and Phoenix meeting at BLCA.

Admission for all preliminary matches is free and all games bowl off at 7pm.

Summarised scores:

At UWI: NOVEL SPORTS SOUTHERN TITANS 127/5 (20 overs) - Deandra Dottin 48, Britney Cooper 32; Amanda Samaroo 2/32 vs NORTH UDECOTT STARBLAZERS 118/6 (20 overs) - Reniece Boyce 55, Natasha McLean 37; Qiana Joseph 2/18. Titans won by nine runs.

At BLCA: LCB CENTRAL SHARKS 100/7 (20 overs) - Shemaine Campbell 39 not out, Chinelle Henry 22; Kamara Ragoobar 2/7 vs EAST TRIDENT SPORTS PHOENIX 104/3 (19.1 overs) - Hayley Matthews 46 not out, Aaliyah Alleyne 18 not out. Phoenix won by seven wickets.