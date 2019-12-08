Polymer $100 bill available Tuesday

New 100 TTD Polymer note -

The Central Bank (CBTT) has announced that it will distribute the new polymer $100 bill notes to commercial banks Monday.

In a public notice, CBTT said the notes will be available to the public on Tuesday.

In an earlier announcement on its website, CBTT said the notes would cocirculate with the old paper $100 bill until further notice.

In a post-cabinet press briefing on Tuesday, National Security Minister Stuart Young advised the public to exchange their notes.