‘Pokey’ gunned down

File photo.

Port of Spain CID and Homicide Investigations Bureau officers last evening at the scene of a murder in Trou Macaque, Laventille.

Reports reaching our newsroom was that a man identified as Jamari Villaruel also known as "Pokey" was shot dead in Hitler Trace at about 5.30 pm.

Reports are that the victim was ambushed as he was liming in the area and was shot multiple times. His body was removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James for autopsy today. Police said that "Pokey" hailed from Beetham Gardens and he was well known by law enforcement. No arrest has been made and investigations are continuing.