Majestic Aims to reign this Carnival

After overcoming her initial fear, Alexandria Gordon says she can't wait to get back in the booth and give it her all. -

When Alexandria Gordon is not nurturing her two sons or her patients, she transforms into "Majestic." Her soft-spoken, gentle nature takes a back burner and the entertainer emerges.

This 27-year-old from Carlsen Field in Chaguanas, is not only preparing to take Carnival 2020 by storm, but she intends to be a strong contender in the season's major competitions with Stamina and Soca Fantasy.

Gordon said her job as patient care assistant at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex will always be her career path, but music is her passion and what has seen her through many a tough situation.

"After God, for me, it's music. I actually begun singing as a child in church. Music keeps me going. I have the privilege of expressing myself in song and often which others can relate to. It's fulfilling to know that any one of my songs can touch or inspire even if one person. I have had some dark days like almost everyone. It was prayers and music helped pull me through them," she said.

Gordon said her family recognised her gift since she was a child.

At the age eight, while at primary school, Gordon entered a singing competition during the Christmas season and her talent was exposed.

"From then on I had the honour of being called on to sing at all of my school's events and shows after that. It's also during the period of my life that I truly begun recognising my own vocal abilities," she recalled.

While Gordon loves all genres of music, it's on R&B tracks she gets to really push her range.

She said music takes a lot of an artiste, but she would not trade her gift for all the money in the world, and credits her dedication to it to her mother, Annette Neptune-Sookram.

"We all saw how strong she had to be, for both us (she and her sibling) and herself. I knew I had to take this gift God gave me and make her proud. Let her see that all she endured was not in vain. That one day it would pay off for all of us. And while I have only touched the tip of the iceberg as far as where I intend to be in my music career, I know she will always continue to be my biggest supporter, my biggest champion. The one mentor that always seemed to know just what to say and when to say it to keep me motivated, even when I didn't want to or thought I had any fight left in me."

Stamina and Soca Fantasy

Gordon's vocal abilities allows her to switch in a flash from crooner to soca diva and this is just what she has done with her two releases for Carnival 2020.

In Soca Fantasy Gordon playfully professes her addiction to her "sugar boy," while in Stamina, she boldly cautions the opposite sex, "doh come if yuh think yuh can't handle it."

The background vocalist for Preedy and Kimi's Pray said Carnival, whatever it brings, is just another stepping stone on her journey to becoming an international recording artiste. When the season has finished, Gordon said TT had better be prepared for some new releases from Majestic.

"It's all about showcasing all I have to offer to the music industry. For me my music, my talent is there, like my shadow, no matter what I achieve for my first Carnival season. It may determine what I do next year, but it will really only be a milestone for me and another platform from which I offer my gift to my country and by extension the world."

By ReQwest Only:

Gordon writes most of her own material, but said her "team" that writes her music and works alongside her to get her songs from paper to studio, are an integral part of her entire journey.

"Yes I do write my own songs, but magic happens when we, my team at BMS Records, put our heads together, we get things done. Teamwork for me is everything, it's not about just the end product, when the song is released and making waves on the air. It's about all those behind the scenes, who would have motivated and shared in the hard work to get the artiste there."

Gordon's take-charge attitude, is what saw her connect with producer Romauld Rajnath, also known as ReQwestMuzic and now has her music on air since last month.

She recalled meeting Rajnath through social media as she lent her support to another local artiste. As fate would have it, they were looking for a female artiste to do a song and she messaged Rajnath and sent him a short demo, via voice note. He expressed how much he loved her voice and Gordon begun her journey towards her first recording.

But as bold as her personality is when it comes to her passion for music, Gordon admitted she was a bit scared of the "booth."

"Initially I was worried about how good I really was, I second guessed my talent, worried about how I would actually sound or if I was fall flat. Having a great producer soon put all my fears to rest though. He guided me as we went along and I was quickly able to overcome that fear. He assured me that I was in control, that I could affect the equipment, not the other way around. It didn't take long for me to become super comfortable in the booth. Now I can't wait to get back in and put my all into it," she gushed.

Her two boys, Nickcoli, eight and five-year-old Darian are her biggest sources of inspiration. Down time for Gordon means getting to spend quality time with them and reading a good novel.

Gordon lit up when she spoke to WMN about her admiration for Calypso Rose (McCartha Lewis).

"I love how she takes the stage, she commands it, makes it her own. I love her. The way she brings the music to life, even as she gets older, she's still the life of the party. I mean the woman is commanding stages in Europe and my intent is to one day have some other aspiring female artiste think of me the same way. With respect and admiration for what I have done musically for my country and myself."

Gordon said when it comes to stage presence, she feeds off of the crowd's reaction to her lyrics and performances. "It means a lot to me seeing people moved by my music. It is validation that all the hours of hard work has paid off."

She advises young artistes to, "Keep your head up high, don't settle for less than giving or getting your best. Remember what you sing is for the listening ears of our children. You must absolutely love what you do, be great at it, but stay humble and focused. Always remember it's all about team effort and if you reach before someone else, look back and around and pull someone else up. This is not a race, its expressing and impacting on others who listen, that could be negative or positive according to what you and your music stand for."