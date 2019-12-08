Former TTFA president Tim Kee dies

Former Mayor of Port of Spain and ex-TT Football Asscociation president Raymond Tim Kee.

FOR THE second time this year, the local football community and TT Football Association (TTFA) lost a former president as Raymond Tim Kee died on Saturday night.On January 1 (New Year’s Day), Oliver Camps, under whom Tim Kee served as a vice-president, died at the St Clair Medical Centre.Tim Kee, who was TTFA president from November 2012 to November 2015, kept a low profile after he was replaced by David John-Williams as head of the local governing body.In July, Tim Kee expressed his intention to run for president at the November 24 TTFA elections but, due to health reasons, he threw his support behind the United TTFA slate, led by William Wallace (who defeated John-Williams by 26 votes to 20).Offering condolences to Tim Kee’s family were the TT Super League and the Futsal Association of TT.