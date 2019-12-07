Walcott, Williams begin Canada squash campaign

CHLOE WALCOTT, 2019 double national title holder, and Sigourney Williams, reigning National Girls Under-15 champion, will begin their campaign at the Canadian Junior Open Squash Championship in Ontario on Saturday from 8.35 am.

Walcott opens her account in the Girls Under-17 round of 32 Main Draw against fifth seeded Niki Shemirani of Iran while Williams advanced to the Girls Under-15 round of 16 via a bye. Williams also begins her journey against fifth seed Ana Margarita Quijano.

This year’s edition of the Open opened its doors to 320 junior squash players from all over the world and is the largest in the events’ history. The Canadian Open concludes on Tuesday with all Championship Finals.

Meanwhile, Seth Thong, TT’s Boys Under-13 champion and 2019 Junior Caribbean title-holder, heads to USA in a couple days to participate in the US Junior Open Squash Championships which slams off from December 14.

Both tournaments will showcase many of the world’s top young squash players, many of whom are National champions in their home country.

The three national squash players have been training very hard in preparation for these competitions. The Canadian version serves as the first international tournament for both Walcott and Williams. The former has been training with personal coach, Colin Ramasra while the latter is coached by Earl Wilson. All three players receive training from National coach, Ryan Jagessar.

At the US Open, Thong is seeded 9-16 out of 88 participants in his category. This is his second time participating here and he has been training extremely hard to make his mark at this prestigious tourney.