TT reaches 501 murders Double slaying at Lady Chancellor

The country recorded its 501st murder for the year following a shooting incident Friday night in Lady Chancellor, Port of Spain.

Police said that at 6.45 pm, they received a report that a man and boy were found shot to death in a white Nissan Sylphy car at the bottom of Lady Chancellor hill.

They were found by joggers, who observed the parked car with its engine idling with all windows up and frosted.

The victims were later identified as Clevon Gill, 35, and his 12-year-old son Keon Gill, a student of San Juan North Secondary school.

The victims, both in the front of the car, were believed to have been killed by someone also in the car as spent shells were found on the backseat. A wad of hundred-dollar bills was found in the car.

Police said Gill was arrested and charged with money laundering in Grenada in November.

The murder toll is now 501, based on Newsday’s records.

The bodies were removed and taken to the Forensic Science Centre in St James. No arrest has been made and investigations are continuing.

MAN GUNNED DOWN

In an unrelated incident, men with high-powered guns shot and killed a 38-year-old Palo Seco man on Friday morning in some bushes near his home.

Police said after rapid firing at about 6 am, residents of Beach Road called the police, who found Fred Richards’ body with multiple gunshots. He was lying in bushes off St James Road. A relative reported that the gunshots awakened her and she called out to Richards, who was not in the room.

She heard him say, “They want to kill me.” Those were Richards’ last words. Shots rang out in rapid succession followed by silence. Police from the Homicide Bureau Region III, Santa Flora police station and other South Western Division units visited the area. No one has been arrested. The body was removed to the Forensic Science Centre and an autopsy will be done on Monday.

BODY IN CEDAR HILL

In yet another incident on Friday, police were called out to Cedar Hill in Arouca after residents reported seeing a man’s body in some bushes.

Investigators said members of the Northern Division Emergency Response Patrol received a report at around 9.15 am. They went to an area north of the Arima Old Road, where they found the man’s body dressed in black clothing. The body appeared to have multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was later identified as Joey Melville, who lived in the area. Residents reported hearing gunshots on Wednesday night. They called the police, who searched the area, but at that timee, nothing was found. No motive has been established and no arrest made.

LURED TO HER DEATH

Police said on Friday that investigators believe the woman found dead in a vacant lot off Ramcharitar Trace, Cunupia, on Thursday was led there by her killer or killers. They are still trying to establish her identity.

Police said the woman, who appeared to be in her thirties, was taken to the spot where the killer shot her in the head and face. Residents in the area reported hearing gunshots between 12 and 1 pm, but police said they did not receive a report until an hour later.

The woman who was of East Indian descent, had a tattoo of a rosary around her left ankle. Up to press time, she remained unidentified. She was found with her hands tied together with plastic tie straps.