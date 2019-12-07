N Touch
Saturday 7 December 2019
Letters to the Editor

Proof that flu vaccine useless

THE EDITOR: In a recent letter published in the Newsday, I noted that when the Prime Minister got the cold he either took the flu vaccine or he didn’t. If he did, then clearly it does not work. If he didn’t, even he ignored the advice of his Health Minister, Terrence Deyalsingh.

I was happy to have some high-level proof that the benefits, if any, of the vaccine were being exaggerated.

But I couldn’t believe it when I got the ultimate proof of the vaccine’s uselessness (even from the disclaimers in their own ads) from none other than the Health Minister himself.

A few weeks ago, he made a big splash in the media (TV and newspapers) by taking the vaccine in public, as if to say, “See, there’s nothing to it. Go and get yours.” He couldn’t have been more right about the “nothing” part.

Nature has a way of revealing the truth to us. It’s a good thing it was election time so people asked why Deyalsingh was not on the campaign trail. If not, we may never have known that he got the flu after taking the vaccine.

A CHARLES

Mt Hope

