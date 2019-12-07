Murder accused recaptured after escape from prison van

MURDER accused Marco Quashie's run to freedom was short-lived on Friday afternoon when he was recaptured minutes after jumping out of a prison van in Sangre Grande.

According to police, Quashie was in the prison van after his appearance in the Sangre Grande Magistrates' Court when he escaped. The incident happened around 4.45 pm, police said.

As he ran out the van, Cpl Kassiram and WPC Phillip chased after Quashie recapturing him in bushes nearby.

The officers received minor injuries as they restrained Quashie who injured himself when he jumped out of the van. All three were treated at the Sangre Grande District Hospital and discharged. Quashie was taken back to prison and will be charged with escaping lawful custody.