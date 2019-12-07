Imbert, Young meet bankers on new $100 note

Finance Minister Colm Imbert, centre, National Security Minister Stuart Young in a meeting on the polymer $100 bill with represenatives of the banking sector at the Finance Ministry on Friday. -

ONE day after National Security Minister Stuart Young announced that the country will be using a polymer $100 bill from Monday, he and Finance Minister Colm Imbert met with representatives of the banking sector to discuss the new note.

The media was informed of the meeting via a tweet from the Finance Ministry on Friday. There was no release on what was discussed.

Also on Friday, the Bankers Association of TT (BATT), under its president Karen Darbasie, CEO of First Citizens, issued a media release saying they were in support of the new bills.

“The durability and robust security features of the new note are aligned to best practice in global currency design,” said BATT.

The release assured the public that there will be no disruption to their business and personal transactions during the period of transition.

On Thursday, Young announced the use of the polymer bills, saying it will assist in the reduction of fraud and in capturing those with unexplainable wealth since they will have to exchange their old bills for the new ones.

“This initiative as part of a national strategy to improve the security features of the $100 note, by upgrading the capacity to protect against forgery and to facilitate its use by the visually-impaired,” BATT said.

Young said for quite some time, information has been provided to his ministry, regarding criminal and corrupt activities which, if allowed to continue, would undermine the rule of law, good governance and national security.

He said he advised Cabinet that to combat money laundering, including the financing of drugs, illegal firearms, tax evasion, corruption, counterfeiting and other related problems, Government should withdraw the current $100 note and replace it with a polymer-based one (similar to the $50 note) which has a host of security features.

Former head of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) Susan Francois on Friday said the polymer $100 bill is the way to go.

Francois, who retired from the post this year, said it will be beneficial to TT to use polymer bills over the paper-based.

“It is more secure and harder to commit fraud through forgery, plus there is wear-and-tear in replacing the old notes,” she said adding that the issue of transporting the old notes to be replaced was a security risk that will no longer be a concern.

The United Kingdom replaced the five and ten pound notes with polymer, she said, and will replace the 20 pound note next year. Asked if there was an upsurge in counterfeit $100 bills that triggered the urgency, Francois said no, adding that the general understanding is to make TT currency easier to protect against fraud. She said there is no international pressure for TT to make the change.

Francois added that in time other paper notes will be removed from circulation and replaced with polymer notes, once the Central Bank thinks it’s viable. She said TT is no stranger to polymer as the $50 note, birth, death and marriage certificates are all polymer.

Central Bank, in a statement on Thursday, said it intends to expand the range of polymer notes to other denominations next year. The bank said the change is to improve the durability of banknotes, upgrade the capacity to protect against forgery, and allow for easier tactile recognition by the visually-impaired.