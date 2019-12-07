Harvard seek Sevens crown in season’s finale

FIVE clubs, with leaders Harvard and Caribs as favourites, will have the chance to capture the TT Rugby Football Union (TTRFU) Sevens Series, when the final leg – the TT International Sevens – hosted by Harvard, punts off today at St Mary's College Ground, St Clair.

The sevens series will bring a close to formal rugby competitions sanctioned by the TTRFU for the year.

The two-day competition will open with five junior divisions in action, three male (Schoolboys, U-16 and U-18) and two female (Schoolgirls and U-18), starting at 10 am.

San Juan have already amassed enough points to win the U-18 girls series before today's events. They will play again today in a round-robin against Harvard and Royalians. The boys competition, meanwhile, is up for grabs, with only one point separating leaders Caribs and second-placed Northern. Rydeus sit third with 22 points and have a chance, albeit slim, of winning the series.

Action resumes on Sunday with the men's competition, also starting at 10 am.

Having finished second, first, third and fourth in the four consecutive sevens series legs, Harvard will seal the crown with a top-four finish today, while Caribs will have to win the tournament to stand a chance of overtaking Harvard. Harvard lead with 52 points, followed by Caribs (46 points), Royalians (41) and Exiles (39).

Caribs hosted the first leg and won, but fell down the pack by the close of the next leg, the UWI Sevens, as they finished in seventh place. They rebounded perfectly by placing first in the third leg, hosted by YTC, but again placed a spoke in their wheel after finishing fifth in the fourth leg.

Harvard placed runners-up first, then placed first, third and fourth in the three following legs.

There was one other leg, the Police Sevens leg, which was scheduled for last weekend. It was cancelled, however, because of the police's duties for Monday's Local Government election.

Following this weekend's events, rugby action will continue with another event in which its "old" players will take on the "young" players, on December 21. A day later, Trinidad Enthusiasts will host its Santa Claus run.

The TTRFU has also advised that it, in conjunction with Rugby Americas North – the regional development body – will host several training sessions for referees and coaches in January.