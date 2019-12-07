Gopeesingh: Kamla trounced PNM in local govt

CARONI East MP Dr Tim Gopeesingh - PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI -

UNC political leader and Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar “trounced” the PNM in Monday’s local government elections, said Caroni East MP Dr Tim Gopeesingh. He was contributing to debate on The Finance Bill in the House on Friday and responding to Attorney General and San Fernando West MP Faris Al-Rawi.

“He sounded like an injured person, in fear of his seat slipping away after Monday’s results. He was ferocious with rage, like a predator ready to pounce on his prey.” Gopeesingh said the results of the elections had Al-Rawi “bazodee.”

“When losing your grip you become angry, as was exemplified by him.” He was referring to the UNC winning the San Fernando City Corporation in the election which saw both the UNC and PNM winning seven corporations each. He pointed out that the UNC received 202,584 votes (the popular vote) and the PNM got 161,962 which was 41,000 more votes. “That is what the Leader of the Opposition did. She trounced them fully on Monday.” He said more importantly there was significant ground made in San Fernando West with three seats and also in the Tunapuna Piarco Regional Corporation.