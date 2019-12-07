Da Silva 82 leads North to Under-23 victory

Joshua Da Silva (right) during a recent innings for Queen's Park. -

JOSHUA Da Silva continued where he left off from the Colonial Medical Insurance Super50 Tournament, lashing an aggressive unbeaten 82 to lead North Masqueraders to an opening round win in the Namalco/TT Cricket Board Under-23 50-Overs Cup at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, on Thursday.

Da Silva, who played a few vital innings to help the West Indies Emerging Players to the Super50 title last Sunday, cracked four fours and four sixes in his 58-ball knock. In the regional tournament, Da Silva was the top scorer for the Emerging Players with 310 runs at an average of 44.28, with a highest score of 103 not out. Da Silva’s innings on Thursday guided the Masqueraders to 237/4 in 46.3 overs after Central Flamingos posted 233 all out in 42 overs.

The Masqueraders were not always in control during the run chase as Flamingos restricted them to 98/3 in the 28th over. Da Silva and Brandon Maharaj then dominated the bowling with a 129-run fourth wicket partnership to put the Masqueraders in the driver’s seat. Maharaj struck 56 off 69 deliveries and opener Iqwe Craig made 56 off 82 balls. Daniel Ramsawak grabbed 2/46 in nine overs for Flamingos.

Batting first, James Duncan top scored with 79 off 71 balls (four fours, four sixes) to lead the way for Flamingos. Bryan Boodram and Sameer Ali also made contributions with scores of 30 and 22 not out respectively. Duncan and Ali battled hard, putting on 91 runs for the tenth wicket after being reduced to 142/9 in the 28th over. Medium pacer Dexter Sween snatched 4/53 and Jonathan Bootan grabbed 3/49 in their ten-over spells.

In a match played simultaneously at National Cricket Centre in Couva, Keagan Simmons belted 122 not out to help East/Tobago Leatherbacks to 193/4 in 44 overs against South Pavers when rain ended the innings. Simmons, who represented TT Red Force in the Regional Super50 tournament, faced 131 balls and struck six fours and one six. Leonardo Francis chipped in with 27, but struggled to keep the scoreboard ticking as he faced 71 deliveries.

Chasing a revised target, Pavers got to 232/7 in 42.1 overs to win by three wickets under the Duckworth-Lewis method. Shankar Seepaul slapped 54 off 24 balls including two fours and five sixes to propel Pavers to the victory. Shatrughan Rambaran and Justyn Gangoo also showed some form with knocks of 36 and 32 not out respectively. Fast bowler Jean Phillippe Barrie took 2/51 in nine overs and Nathaniel McDavid picked up 2/46 in nine.

Round two will be played on Sunday, followed by round three on Wednesday. The top two teams will qualify for the final on December 14.

Summarised Scores –

CENTRAL FLAMINGOS 233 (42 overs) - James Duncan 79, Bryan Boodram 30, Sameer Ali 22 not out; Dexter Sween 4/53, Jonathan Bootan 3/49 vs NORTH MASQUERADERS 237/4 (46.3 overs) - Joshua Da Silva 82 not out, Iqwe Craig 56, Brandon Maharaj 56; Daniel Ramsawak 2/46. Masqueraders won by six wickets.

EAST/TOBAGO LEATHERBACKS 193/4 (44 overs) - Keagan Simmons 122 not out, Leonardo Francis 27 vs SOUTH PAVERS 232/7 (42.1 overs) - Shankar Seepaul 54, Shatrughan Rambaran 36, Justyn Gangoo 32 not out; Jean Phillippe Barrie 2/51, Nathaniel McDavid 2/46. Pavers won by three wickets (Duckworth Lewis method)

SUNDAY’S FIXTURES (matches start at 2 pm) – North Masqueraders vs South Pavers, Brian Lara Cricket Academy; East/Tobago Leatherbacks vs Central Flamingos, National Cricket Centre.