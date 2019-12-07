Arouca man found dead in car

File photo.

A 48-year-old Arouca man is believed to have been beaten to death inside a car on Friday afternoon.

Police said Roland Burton of Circular Drive, Bon Air Gardens, Arouca was found in the back seat of a black Mitsubishi Lancer at Scott Street, St Augustine. Police said around 4.30 pm Friday they received the call about a man's body in a car and found Burton dead.

There were signs of violence on his body – a wound to his face and black and blue marks to the left side of his abdomen. The district medical officer ordered that an autopsy be done at the Forensic Science Centre to determine cause of death, although police suspect Burton was beaten.

His murder occurred hours before the discovery of the bodies of Clevon Gill, 35, and his 12-year-old son Keon Gill, also in a car on Lady Chancellor Road, Port of Spain, at about 6.45 pm on Friday. They were shot dead. The murder rate is now 502, based on Newsday's records. In 2018, the figure was 517.